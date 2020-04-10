Kwik Lok makes face shields for hospital workers

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. —Yakima-based company Kwik Lok is finding new ways to help out local healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the business donated much-needed mask-making supplies to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital; now, they’re 3D-printing face shields for hospital workers.

“It’s gratifying to know that it will be used to help save people’s lives so I think that’s probably the most important and most gratifying part of the project,” Marketing & Communications Director Karen Reed said.

The shield is designed to be worn over a regular mask and provide an extra layer of protection against COVID-19; Reed said the pattern comes from Sweden-based company Precuris.

Reed said the hospital has asked for about 500 face shields.

Kwik Lok plans to deliver about 80 shields on Friday.

Reed said any other businesses with 3D printers interested in joining the effort to bring face shields to local healthcare workers should reach out to Kwik Lok.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments