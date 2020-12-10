L.A. Angels add Tri-City Dust Devils to affiliation

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Tri-City Dust Devils announced Wednesday morning the team will be affiliated with the Los Angeles Angels for the next 10 years.

“Everything is a positive step in this development,” said Dust Devil General Manager Derrel Ebert.

The Dust Devils have been affiliated with the San Diego Padres for the past six years.

As a part of the Angels system, the Dust Devils will be the High-A long season affiliate.

“They have a great player development system in place so we expect to have great players,” said Dust Devil President Brent Miles.

The Dust Devils will play approximately 130 to 140 games each season.