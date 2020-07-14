Lamb Weston donates 20,000 disposable masks to WSU Tri-Cities for fall

RICHLAND, Wash. – Lamb Weston donated 20,000 disposable masks for student and employee use at Washington State University Tri-Cities for when in-person learning resumes on campus this fall.

The masks will be utilized by students, faculty and staff to ensure a safe return to operations for in-person learning experiences and services on campus.

“We are incredibly grateful to Lamb Weston for their generous gift, especially during this uncertain time where face coverings are so important in keeping our students and general campus community safe,” said Jaime Heppler, WSU Tri-Cities executive director for advancement and community engagement. “Resources are tight amid COVID-19, so this gift goes a long way in ensuring a safe start to the semester.”

The requirement to wear face coverings will be one of a variety of safety parameters at WSU Tri-Cities this fall, in addition to required social distancing, sanitization practices and a hybrid course delivery that blends in-person and online learning experiences based on what is safe.

“In a situation like we’re in now, community is more important than ever,” said Shelby Stoolman, communication and external relations with Lamb Weston. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to provide masks to WSU’s campus in the Tri-Cities – a very important community for our Lamb Weston family.”

Heppler said Lamb Weston is no stranger to supporting resources through WSU Tri-Cities to ensure student success. Lamb Weston is also a sponsor of the WSU Tri-Cities Cougar Cupboard, which provides fresh and pre-packaged food and toiletry items for students and their families.

“Lamb Weston has been a great partner in supporting our students, who will go on to work as professionals at companies like Lamb Weston,” Heppler said. “These are the kinds of partnerships that truly make a difference. This support allows our students to attend classes that help to secure a better future for themselves and their families.”

