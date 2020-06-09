Lamb Weston employee fired after pulling gun during Richland protest

David Mann by David Mann

RICHLAND, Wash. — A Lamb Weston employee who was arrested after pulling a gun during a peaceful protest in Richland last week has been fired from his job, a company spokesperson said Monday.

Brandon Bourne, 32, was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly using his gun to intimidate people during the protest on George Washington Way near John Dam Plaza.

He was let go from his job “because he wore his Lamb Weston uniform while engaging in conduct that confelicts with our company values,” company spokeswoman Shelby Stoolman said.

According to witnesses, Bourne was walking on the sidewalk next to protesters with a pistol holstered on his hip and an American flag in his hand, chanting “all lives matter.” He got into an argument with some of the protesters, who reportedly asked him to leave, then pulled out a pistol. He was taken into custody a short time later.

After reviewing witness videos of the incident, police determined they had enough evidence to arrest Bourne and book him into the Benton County Jail for displaying a weapon to intimidate.

Idaho-based Lamb Weston is one of the world’s largest producers of frozen potato products. The company has a large processing plant in Pasco.

