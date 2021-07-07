Large fire destroys Kennewick fourplex, at least 2 transported to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash. — At least two people were transported to the hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation following a large fire in Kennewick just after midnight on Wednesday.

The Kennewick Police Department says the fire started around 12:09 a.m. at a fourplex near W Canal Dr. and N Buchanan St.

Upon arrival, half the building was engulfed in flames, according to police.

Kennewick Police told KAPP-KVEW that multiple people were inside the residences when the fire started, but were all able to get out of the building.

At least two people were transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation, according to police. No firefighters were injured.

Kennewick Police say based on the intensity of the fire the building is likely a total loss, with the exception of one apartment. The fire destroyed most of the roof at the fourplex, according to police.

A nearby vehicle was also destroyed in the fire, as seen in a video posted on Facebook by the Kennewick Police Department.

Around eight residents were displaced Tuesday, but Kennewick Police say they all had family members in the area to stay with for the night.

The Kennewick Police Department told KAPP-KVEW that the fire does not appear to be suspicious, but fire officials will be investigating to determine the cause.

