Large rock slide blocking Highway 95 near Riggins, no detour available

RIGGINS, Idaho — A very large rock slide is blocking Highway 95 in the Sheep Creek area of Idaho County.

The slide is about six miles south of Riggins.

Authorities from the Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

There is no detour available and the road will be closed while crews clean up the area. The Sheriff’s Office does not have an estimated time of when the road will be cleared.

