Large Yakima house fire injures 58-year-old man, kills dog

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Fire Department said two people were injured in a large house fire Saturday evening in Yakima.

Fire crews responded to the 2700 block of Fruitvale Blvd. near North 28 Ave. around 6:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, the fire department says that the home was fully involved in fire and neighbors were pulling an occupant out of the home.

Officials say the occupant, 58, suffered second and third-degree burns to over 60 percent of his body.

The man was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

One of the neighbors assisting the occupant sustained second-degree burns to his foot. He was treated at the scene and released.

After searching the structure, YFD found one deceased dog. Officials say another dog is missing.

The fire appears to be accidental, but the home is a total loss, according to officials.

The Yakima Fire Department says that 25 firefighters responded to the scene.

