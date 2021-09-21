Last Day of Summer 2021: Dry and mild weather expected with upper 70s & low 80s. -Briana

Good Tuesday morning!

A chilly start to your last official day of summer, before a warm and pleasant afternoon. Highs today in the Mid-Columbia and Yakima Valley will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The next system will bring showers to the west side tomorrow for the first day of fall. Watch for wet pavement over western slopes of the Cascades, as well. Clouds will roll in for Wednesday on the east side of the mountains, but Eastern Washington and Oregon should remain dry. Highs will be seasonable to finish the week.