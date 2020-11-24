Late day rain showers, mountain snow Tuesday -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

Watch out for patchy freezing fog out the door with visibility at times less than 1/4 of a mile. Give yourself extra time heading to work with slick spots possible. Most of the daytime hours today will be dry with a few rain showers developing after 7PM this evening. Look for highs climbing into the 40’s, near 50 for some.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Cascades, eastern slopes and northern Blues starting at 4PM today. The advisory will continue for the Cascades and eastern slopes through Wednesday afternoon and until early Thursday morning for the northern Blues. There will be travel retrictions in the mountain passes, especially on Wednesday with snow levels dropping to around 2500 feet. The Cascades could pick-up 6 to 12 inches of snow, 1 to 3 inches possible in the eastern slopes, and 6 to 10 inches possible in the Blues.

Locally on Wednesday, it will be a bit breezy with gusts at times up to 25 MPH. The majority of the day will be dry with only a slight chance of a stray shower. Look for highs Wednesday in the upper 40’s to near 50 degrees. It will be a beautiful Thanksgiving all around the Pacific Northwest with sunshine returning and afternoon highs climbing into the low 50’s. A quiet weather pattern is setting up Friday and through the weekend.