Early morning Aurora Borealis event put on quite the show over Eastern Washington

Two eruptions of solar energy combined into one before reaching earth late Wednesday.

by Briana Bermensolo

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Northern Lights put on a spectacular show across Eastern Washington last night! The Aurora Borealis event was visible through early Thursday morning as well.

Two eruptions of solar energy combined into one before reaching earth late Wednesday.

The Space Weather Prediction Center in Colorado issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Rural areas, away from the city lights across the Mid-Columbia, were some of the best spots to check out the Northern Lights. Clearing skies helped, too!

Decided to stay up late and go for a drive to see the Northern Lights. Pretty good show going on right now! If you plan to see them tonight, be safe, bundle up, get away from city lights and please don’t park along side highways. #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/lGrJ5pC8tw — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 31, 2022

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.