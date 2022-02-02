Lawsuit: Company behind Yakima COVID testing site lied to consumers

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing a nationwide COVID testing company accused of having “careless” testing practices that frequently produced false negative results and lying to consumers about it.

The lawsuit claims the Center for COVID Control deliberately misled consumers about when they would receive test results, stored samples in garbage bags strewn across offices and marked people who had private insurance as uninsured to receive more money from the federal government.

“I engage with companies that engage in scams all the time; it’s not too often I see a company that is literally willing to jeopardize the health of Americans in order to make a buck,” Ferguson said. “That takes this case to a whole other level.”

The lawsuit argues the company violated the Consumer Protection Act by deliberately failing to deliver prompt, valid and accurate results and making deceptive promises about how quickly they could deliver results.

KAPP-KVEW has reached out to the Center for COVID Control for comment numerous times over the past several weeks and has received no response.

Yakima consumer complaint alleges missing results, false negatives

As of Tuesday morning, Ferguson’s office had received 18 complaints statewide about the company’s testing sites, which are located in Lakewood, Tacoma, University Place, Seattle, Bellevue, Auburn, Lynnwood, Everett, Port Orchard and Yakima.

One of the many consumer complaints against the Center for COVID Control came from a man who had gone to the Yakima testing site with his family on New Year’s Eve and had never received his test results.

According to the complaint, two of the man’s family members received negative test results, despite exhibiting severe symptoms of COVID-19 the day after being tested.

“They’re acting in such an unethical, immoral fashion, that they were willing to literally let Washingtonians think that they were COVID negative, when in fact, they might well be COVID positive,” Ferguson said.

The Yakima Health District had previously listed the Center for COVID Control as a recommended testing site, but removed it earlier this month when reporters inquired about the fraud accusations leveled against the company.

KAPP-KVEW reached out to health district officials for more information regarding how the Center for COVID Control site ended up on that list, but they did not respond Tuesday to requests for comment.

Ferguson said the Illinois-based company had a license to operate in Washington state, but in every location except for Yakima, the testing sites were operating without a municipal business license.

KAPP-KVEW confirmed with the City of Yakima that the company had applied for and received a business license to operate out of its location at 1731 S. 1st St. Suite 200 starting in October 2021.

Lawsuit claims company failed to deliver results on time, told employees to lie about it

The lawsuit was filed Monday in King County Superior Court against the company, its co-owners Akbar Syed and Aleya Siyaj, and Doctors Clinical Laboratory, which is located in Illinois and performs tests exclusively for the Center for COVID Control.

According to the lawsuit, the company was understaffed and Doctors Clinical Laboratory lacked the capacity to process the thousands of tests it was receiving every day. Shortly after allegations of fraud surfaced, the company closed all testing sites Jan. 13.

“CCC remains committed to providing the highest level of customer service and diagnostic quality and will not resume collection of patient samples until staffing resources permit CCC to operate at full capacity. As previously announced, CCC is using this operational pause to train additional staff on sample collection and handling, customer service and communications best practices, as well as compliance with regulatory guidelines. CCC will provide an update on reopening plans when appropriate,” the Center for COVID Control website reads.

Ferguson said the company guaranteed on its website and in conversations with consumers, that people could receive rapid antigen testing results verbally within 15 minutes and email confirmation within three hours, and results for PCR tests emailed within 48 hours — but often did not.

The company began to receive phone calls from people concerned about when they might receive their test results and reportedly kept consumers on hold for more than three hours.

The lawsuit claims when employees finally picked up the phone and looked up the consumer’s test results, they often found the test still hadn’t been processed, even though it had been longer than 48 hours.

“[The Center for COVID Control] instructed their employees to deceptively tell consumers in this situation that the consumers’ results were coming in 24 hours, even if the employees had no idea where the sample was or if the lab would ever test it,” the lawsuit said.

If someone called multiple times, employees were allegedly told to lie and tell the person their test result was inconclusive and they needed to take another test.

“That way, not only could [the company] bill for the test that was not processed or was processed late, [they] encouraged consumers to send yet another sample to [the Center for COVID Control] for [them] to bill,” the lawsuit said.

Company allegedly stored tests in garbage bags, put false dates on ‘stale’ samples,

The lawsuit claims the Center for COVID Control testing sites consistently reported false negatives due to inappropriate sample storage, “careless” testing practices and employees changing collection dates on “stale” samples.

“Several consumers have reported that [employees] do not employ basic COVID-19 safety protocols at their Washington testing sites including improper masking, failing to change gloves between

consumers and failing to properly administer the tests,” the lawsuit said.

Former employees have filed their own complaints with the state attorney general’s office and are reportedly working with authorities to help bring new information to the legal proceedings.

“Thankfully, there were employees of this company who realized what they were doing was not just illegal, but unethical and jeopardized the health of thousands of Washingtonians,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said those employees also provided photos showing samples shoved into garbage bags and strewn haphazardly across the office floor — sometimes for over a week without being tested or refrigerated.

“If you let them sit in a garbage sack, I don’t think you have to be an expert on COVID tests to know the results will not be accurate,” Ferguson said.

Lab managers reportedly told employees the PCR test samples were “no longer good” after three days at the most and should not be sent to the lab for processing.

“The lab manager explained that after three days, the test would always result in a negative or inconclusive result,” the lawsuit said.

However, the lawsuit said employees were told by their Director of Operations to start falsely postdating samples to make it look like they were taken more recently. That way, the lab would accept the tests for processing and the company could still be reimbursed by private insurance companies or the federal government.

“This is all for their bottom line,” Ferguson said. “They were willing to lie, to deceive Washingtonians — all to make a buck.”

Additionally, the company reportedly marked consumers as being uninsured in their system, even if they had private insurance, in order to get reimbursement payments from the federal Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Service Administration.

According to the lawsuit, the Center for COVID Control has billed the federal government more than $124 million for COVID-19 tests provided to allegedly uninsured patients across the country.

‘It’s hard to quantify the harm that was caused’

Ferguson said it’s unclear how many more people may have been infected with COVID-19 by a friend or relative because that person was told by a Center for COVID Control testing site that they were negative for the virus.

“Washingtonians were not getting accurate test results and it’s hard to quantify the harm that was caused,” Ferguson said.

Many people turned to the company’s testing sites over the holidays because they didn’t require an appointment and promised quick results. Ferguson said people used those results to make decisions about how they would spend their holidays.

Ferguson said someone who receives a false negative might spend time with family or friends without masking or social distancing, not knowing that they do have COVID-19 and are contagious.

“Look, I got COVID Just before the holidays, and if I’d received a false negative, I might have visited my 93 year old mother and I truly couldn’t live with myself if I caused her to get COVID and all the potential health ramifications for her at that age. I suspect that type of story has been replicated amongst many Washingtonians as the result of the conduct of this company and that’s why we need to put a stop to it,” Ferguson said.

The lawsuit asks the court to order the Center for COVID Control to stop operating in Washington state, relinquish any profits from unlawful conduct and pay civil penalties of up to $12,500 per violation of the Consumer Protection Act, which includes $5,000 in enhanced penalties for targeting vulnerable populations.

“Undoubtedly, more evidence will come as we go forward with this lawsuit because this company will be required to turn over documentation and so we’ll get a greater sense of the scale and the magnitude of their unethical and illegal conduct,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said his office is still receiving complaints against the Center for COVID Control and any consumer wanting to share their experience can file a complaint online here.

“We want to hear from Washingtonians if they have some type of experience with this company, they suspect they got a false negative, or these folks gave them the run-around,” Ferguson said. “We want to know about that.”

