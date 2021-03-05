Lawsuit filed against Inslee for Olympia Capitol fence dropped

Ted S. Warren National Guard members stand behind a perimeter fence during a protest, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. According to organizers, some protesters are unhappy the Legislature will meeting virtually and in sessions not open to the public, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the 2021 session which opens Monday. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A lawsuit filed against Washington Governor Jay Inslee for fencing off the Olympia Capitol Building has been lifted by the plaintiff.

Tyler Miller, of ‘Liberty, At All Hazards’, filed the suit against the Governor and the state’s Director of Enterprise Services, Chris Liu. Miller decided to drop his case after a failed attempt at expediting the trial date and/or receiving a temporary injunction removing the fence from the legislative building.

On February 26, Miller’s request for a preliminary injunction was denied because of legal technicalities that prevented the court from enforcing that kind of rule.

Despite his decision to abandon the lawsuit, Miller still firmly believes in his stance. His press release noted that his case was built on Article 2, Section 11 of the State Constitution. This section upholds the public’s “substantive personal right to view legislative floor action, in person, while the legislature is in session,” per Miller’s release.

The Washington State Legislature is expected to adjourn on April 25, 2021, which is cutting it too close for the case to be upheld.

By cutting the lawsuit now, Miller and his legal team are leaving the door open to re-explore this case at a later date. A more formal explanation was offered in the release by Miller’s team:

“The State had filed a motion for summary judgement in the case which was scheduled to be heard on March 26th. In that motion the Attorney General’s office sought a ruling on the merits of the claim and a dismissal of the case with prejudice. If that motion had been granted, it would have ended any chance to re-litigate Miller’s claim, as well as set precedent on this important Constitution question. Rather than risk that outcome at this time, Miller chose the legally-strategic option of voluntary dismissal in order to leave the question open for a potential future case.”

The legality of fencing off the state Capitol building and barring visitors from viewing the legislative session was a question of security more so than anything. Following the insurrection at the D.C. Capitol Building and subsequent riots at capitol buildings throughout the nation, the Governor and DES Director prioritized the safety of their local elected officials over the citizens’ right to view the session.

Under different circumstances, the decision to fence off the Capitol building may have come under more scrutiny. However, the impact of the pandemic on local politics and gatherings make it easier for the Governor and other local leaders to say it’s unsafe to bring people into the confined, indoor space of the capitol building if it’s not necessary for them to be there.

An increase in Washington State Patrol law enforcement has been upheld at the Olympia Capitol since the protests and riots first began days into the new year. Though things have calmed since then, local law enforcement is still preparing for the possibility that more riots can occur in the future.

