Lawyer claims City of Selah, SAFE failed to consult Yakama Nation about proposed ‘Chief Owhi Park’

SELAH, Wash. — The proposed designation of Selah’s Volunteer Park as “Chief Owhi Park” is facing pushback by a lawyer and member of the Yakama Nation, who claims the city appropriated the name without contacting the tribe.

“They’re negotiating something about us and we’re not involved,” said Jack Fiander, lawyer and great-great-great-great grandson of Owhi. “That creates resentment because there’s a whole history in this nation of people taking tribal property without really asking and claiming it as theirs.”

Fiander filed an objection and motion to intervene over the weekend in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington on behalf of himself and other descendants, claiming the parties involved have no legal right to appropriate Owhi’s name.

“I know they were trying to honor the Yakama people by doing this, but oftentimes, among tribal people, the people that cause the most problems are people that come in and say, ‘We want to help you,'” Fiander said.

The City of Selah agreed to add the secondary name as part of a settlement agreement reached in a lawsuit filed in 2020 by the Selah Alliance for Equality over the city’s alleged selective enforcement of its municipal code to get rid of signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

KAPP-KVEW reached out to a legal representative of SAFE for comment, but did not receive a response.

Fiander said he believes the city and SAFE had good intentions, but in failing to consult the tribe or account for tribal customs, they ended up disregarding the people they wanted to honor.

Owhi was one of the signatories of the Yakama Treaty of 1855 and is still remembered by his descendants, who Fiander said are concerned about the appropriation of his name.

“Names in tribal culture have such importance,” Fiander said. “For example, if a deceased has a tribal name and passes away, their name is not even spoken until a year or more later, when a memorial is held.”

Fiander said tribal names are considered property and there are strict rules in Yakama culture about name ownership: who can bear them, who can use them and how they’re bestowed. He said those important cultural issues were not taken into account in the settlement agreement.

“Owhi would never have described himself as Chief. Our tribal names are not public property that people can simply take without authority and give to someone else. That is like a theft, or what in Tort Law would be called Conversion—where someone takes property belonging to another and exercises control over it or converts it to their use,” Fiander said in court documents.

Fiander said there are also ceremonial processes that are necessary when someone seeks to use a tribal name they do not have an inherent right to use.

“The way names are transferred is you make that request and it’s done ceremoniously,” Fiander said. “You have a meal together, gifts are exchanged and that helps cement the relationship.”

Fiander is asking the court to prevent the city and SAFE from following through with the proposal to designate Volunteer Park as “Chief Owhi Park” until they can work together to come up with a solution.

“There are many ways to resolve this…I mean, you could take a Sharpie and just cross out that term of the settlement,” Fiander said. “Or perhaps they could consult with the leaders of the tribal council in Toppenish and they’ll suggest the use of another tribal name that’s available.”

