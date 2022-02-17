Lawyer says OSPI can’t enforce mask mandate by withholding school funding

by Emily Goodell

The Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction is facing a lawsuit claiming they do not have the legal authority to withhold state funding from school districts that refuse to comply with the statewide mask mandate.

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal has previously said any school board or district that intentionally disobeys the law — including executive orders from the governor by the governor, will lose their state funding and any federal funds distributed by OSPI.

“These critical public health actions, including masking for now, are not at the discretion of local boards or local superintendents,” Reykdal said.

However, lawyer Pete Serrano with the Silent Majority Foundation has filed a lawsuit he hopes will prevent OSPI from withholding funding and let local school districts make decisions about masking without worrying about losing their funding.

“If we’re successful on the lawsuit, the proclamations will still stand; they won’t be touched at all,” Serrano said. “This will simply be a court saying, ‘You know, Mr. Reykdal, you have no authority here to implement these nor to enforce them.'”

Serrano filed a petition for judicial review Feb. 8 in Franklin County Superior Court on behalf of the parents of several students he says have faced adverse effects from mandatory masking.

In court documents, Serrano claims the emergency rule “withholds the opportunity to achieve personal and academic success from Washington students in direct violation of Article IX of the Washington Constitution, the Basic Education Act and the Separation of Powers Doctrine by conditioning receipt of legislatively allocated funds on compliance with Governor Inslee’s COVID-19 Proclamations.”

KAPP-KVEW reached out to OSPI officials, who said they have received a copy of the petition and are reviewing it with the state attorney general’s office.

“Implementing these emergency rules has been an important component of our state’s strategy to maintain full-time in-person learning for students this school year. With our health and safety requirements in place, our students experienced minimal disruptions in their learning this winter even as community case counts spiked due to the Omicron variant. ,” OSPI officials said in a statement.

Reykdal has already announced his recommendation that the governor remove the state mask mandate for schools and allow local officials to make masking decisions based on the severity of COVID-19 in their area.

Additionally, more than 40 superintendents in Eastern Washington sent a letter to the governor Tuesday in support of removing the mandate and giving responsibility for contact tracing over to the state Department of Health instead of school districts.

OSPI officials said masking requirements may change for students in the near future.

“Public health experts are predicting cases will fall to much lower levels within the next few weeks, and we anticipate action will soon be taken around the statewide mask requirement for schools,” OSPI officials said in a statement.

