Leavenworth winery launches new initiative to help displaced restaurant workers during COVID-19

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — With more than 333,000 restaurant employees in Washington state, many have been laid off or are undergoing temporary closures of their restaurants due to the coronavirus.

One Leavenworth winery is helping provide some financial assistance to displaced restaurant employees with a special sale this month.

Silvara Cellars announced the “Better Together – Silvara Cares” initiative last week to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic. With every $200 six-pack of wine sold, $50 will be donated to the Silvara Cares Fund through May 1.

This fund will provide a one-time $100 payment to as many displaced restaurant workers as possible during COVID-19. Their goal is to raise $250,000 so that they can help 2,500 people.

Owner Gary Seidler says, “restaurants statewide are a lifeline to small Washington wineries and now it’s time to pay it forward.”

To purchase wine for delivery or if you’re a displaced restaurant worker looking to apply for financial assistance through this initiative, visit SilvaraWine.com for more information.

