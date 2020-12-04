LeBron James could play in the NBA with his son after new deal with Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES — NBA star LeBron James will remain a Laker through the end of the 2022-2023 season after signing a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell CNN.

James’ current deal had been set to expire in 2022. The new, $85 million deal opens up the possibility of playing in the league at the same time as his son, Bronny. Bronny James is currently a sophomore at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. He is considered to be one of the best high school basketball prospects in the country.

James will become a free agent in 2023 – the same year Bronny graduates from high school. The NBA commissioner has floated the possibility of Bronny going straight from high school to the NBA like James did in 2003.

RELATED: Lakers run past Heat for record-tying 17th NBA championship

In 2018, James said, “If I’m on the same court as my son in the NBA. That would be No. 1 in my lifetime as an NBA player. I’ve thought about it because my son is about to be 14, and he might be able to get in there a little earlier.”

In October of this year – after a delayed season due to the pandemic – the Lakers took home the 2020 NBA title.