Legends Casino Hotel holds soft opening prior to Thursday’s reopening

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Legends Casino Hotel held a soft opening Wednesday which granted limited guests access to the casino floor.

Although few guests were willing to speak, the guests that did said they were happy the casino is reopening.

“I’m glad it’s open, and I’m sure a lot of other people are too,” said Sam Dahnke, a casino guest.

Other guests at the soft opening said they just wanted to get out of the house.

“I’m tired of being cooped up,” said Marilyn Farris, a casino guest. “I’ve cleaned everything I could think of cleaning at home. Done the yard work, cleaned the sheds, and I’m just ready to get out and do something fun.”

Guests noted that they like the atmosphere of the casino being limited capacity.

New requirements include social distancing, face masks, and COVID-19 screening before entering the building.

Legends Casino Hotel will reopen to the public August 13 at 10:00 a.m.

