Legends Casino Hotel set to reopen August 13

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Legends Casino Hotel will reopen to the public August 13 at 50 percent capacity with coronavirus prevention measures in place.

Before walking through the door, the business will require all guests and staff members to answer COVID related questions and have their temperature checked before being allowed to enter. Guests are also required to wear face masks while inside.

New precautions include cutting nearly half of the 1,400 slot machines to ensure social distancing.

“We removed chairs from the gaming floor so that we’re not sitting side-by-side, and where we can we’ve implemented plexiglass throughout the property,” said Letisha Peterson, General Manager of Legends Casino Hotel.

The casino altered their hours as well, and will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 a.m.

Hotel guests will have access to the casino floor starting at 9:00 a.m.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments