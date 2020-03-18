Legends Casino Hotel will be closed at least two weeks

David Mann by David Mann

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Legends Casino Hotel will be closed for the next two weeks, from March 18 until March 31, in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The closure includes the entire Legends Casino Hotel grounds, meaning the casino, hotel, food outlets, event center and childcare building. Employees will be paid through that time, according to a company statement.

“The Yakama Nation and Legends Casino Hotel have been in constant communication with local, state and national health officials,” said Yakama Nation Chairman Delano Saluskin, “Each step we’ve made—including the upcoming closure—has been for the health and safety of our guests, team members and their families. We understand and regret the impact this will have on both our team members and our community.”

People who have questions during the closure can call 1.877.726.6311, send a private message to the casino and hotel on Facebook or marketing@legendscasino.net.

Legends Casino Hotel is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation.

Updates on the reopening will be posted on the Legends Casino Hotel website.

Comments

comments