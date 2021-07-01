Temperatures to drop Thursday, still in the triple digits, but relief is on the way – Jason

Jason Valentine by Jason Valentine

Good Wednesday evening!

Another day of oppresive heat throughout our areas. We are still in the Excessive Heat Warning through Sunday night. We do expect mid to upper 90 degree temps next week.

Overnight, we have lows in the mid to lower 70’s with a chance of some scattered showers to thunderstorms through the Blue Mountains and Mid Columbia.

Tomorrow, highs around 100 degrees, to as low at 91 expected in Ellensburg. It isn’t necessarily cool, but it will be a noticable change from today and Tuesday.

Be safe, and hydrate!

-Jason

