Let’s taco ’bout the sixth annual crawl coming to downtown Pasco!

PASCO, Wash. — Get ready to get your taco on!

The sixth annual taco crawl benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties is coming to downtown Pasco.

Participants, otherwise known as “Taco Crawlers,” will be able to purchase booklets – $30 dollars plus fees until early April 12, then rising to $35 dollars plus fees – containing vouchers good for one taco from each of the 20 participating establishments, valid from April 22 through May 7, 2022, a news release said.

Taco Crawlers will be able to use those vouchers at certain taco trucks and Mexican restaurants. After trying as many tacos as they can, they will have an opportunity to vote for this year’s “Best Taco in Pasco.”

“We are so excited to be back at Vinny’s Bakery handing out booklets this year! We missed seeing all the happy faces of our fellow Crawlers,” said Emily Maloney of Mistress of Tacos. “The Taco Crawl Committee is excited to be back to our usual schedule for our sixth year of eating tacos for a cause! We can’t wait to see our fellow Taco Crawlers downtown leading up to the Cinco de Mayo Festival.”

However, this event will look a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a limited number of booklets to be sold.

“Crawlers will have the option to select shipping, at an additional cost, for their booklets but picking up booklets is back as an option,” the release said.

Previously, the event raised more than $35,000 dollars for the Boys & Girls Clubs as over 3,500 people devoured over 40,000 tacos.

“As an organization, we are committed to serving the youth of Pasco. Community support, as seen in the Taco Crawl, empowers our staff to mentor and inspire the youth we serve,” said Brian Ace, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.

Voting for the best taco will close on May 6, 2022, at 3 pm. The winner will be announced at Downtown Pasco’s Cinco de Mayo Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

For more information or to purchase a booklet, click here.

