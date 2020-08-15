Level 1 evacuation in effect in Walla Walla County near wildfire
WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. — Walla Walla Emergency Management reported that a Level 1 evacuation has been put into effect for a wildfire in the vicinity of Lewis Peak Rd., Mud Creek Rd., and Seaman Rd.
In a Facebook post at 2:53 p.m. on Saturday, Walla Walla Emergency Management said that evacuations are voluntary at this time.
A Level 1 evacuation means that residents near the wildfire need to be ready to leave the area.
