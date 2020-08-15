Level 1 evacuation in effect in Walla Walla County near wildfire

WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. — Walla Walla Emergency Management reported that a Level 1 evacuation has been put into effect for a wildfire in the vicinity of Lewis Peak Rd., Mud Creek Rd., and Seaman Rd.

A Level 1 – Be Ready Evacuation Level order has been issued for Lewis Peak Road, from Mud Creek Road up, and over to… Posted by Walla Walla County Emergency Management on Saturday, August 15, 2020

In a Facebook post at 2:53 p.m. on Saturday, Walla Walla Emergency Management said that evacuations are voluntary at this time.

A Level 1 evacuation means that residents near the wildfire need to be ready to leave the area.

