Level 3 evacuation order issued for Cle Elum residents due to wildfire

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

4:20 P.M. UPDATE: Evacuations are now reduced to Level 2 meaning residents are now allowed back into the area.

If you do return, however, officials said to be aware of the fire and be ready to leave if things worsen again.

4 P.M. UPDATE: The fire is now around 40 acres by the top of Wiehl Road and is moving away from the Redbridge Road which is still closed.

Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue (KFVR) officials have control around three sides using ground personnel, air resources, and heavy equipment.

Officials said everyone in the evacuation area is believed to be out.

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Kittitas County Fire officials have ordered a Level 3 Evacuation notice for people living by Wiehl Road, Loping Lane, and other attached roads down to Red Bridge Road. This means you need to leave now.

Red Bridge Road is currently closed for firefighting activities from Masterson Road on the west end to Teanaway Road on the east end.

Officials said a wildfire is currently threatening the homes and lives of residents in the area.

If you have contact with someone in this area please let them know. Deputies are working to evacuate residences door-to-door.

For updates on the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Facebook page, click here.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated accordingly.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.