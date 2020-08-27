Level 3 evacuations in place for people living near Bartholomew Fire, 100 acres burned

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations are in place for people living near the Bartholomew Fire in Medical Lake. That means leave now.

The evacuations affect people living between Bartholomew and Welcomes Roads, north of State Route 902. People who need to evacuate their livestock can take them to the Cheney Rodeo.

The highway is closed in both directions from Keene Rd to Bartholomew Rd. Drivers should take a different route.

The fire is has burned 100 acres along the highway. Smoke could be seen from across Spokane County, and as far as Spokane Valley and the Palouse.

Multiple agencies have responded to help fight the fire, including local fire agencies and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Crews are attacking the fire from the air and on the ground.

Avista Utilities has reported a power outage in the area, which was started by a pole fire.