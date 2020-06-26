Level 3 sex offender moves near Kamiakin High in Kennewick

David Mann by David Mann

Courtesy: Kennewick PD

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A high-risk sex offender has moved to a new address near Kamiakin High School in Kennewick.

In a news release Friday, Kennewick police said Gary Duane Waugh, 36, is now living in the 5200 block of W. Canal Dr.

He was convicted of first-degree rape of a child and second-degree rape. Police said he has served his sentence, and he currently is on a structured Department of

Corrections supervision program.

Waugh is a level 3 sex offender, which is the highest level, meaning he poses a risk of committing another sex crime. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

“The Kennewick Police Department has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may live. Abuse by citizens of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated,” police said in the release.

Anyone with questions or concerns about this notification may contact Ofc. Roman Trujillo at 509-582-1330.

Comments

comments