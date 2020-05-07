Lewiston Police needs help finding missing, vulnerable man

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Lewiston Police Department is looking for a vulnerable man who went missing this morning.

Police are looking for Isaac T. Blount, who they say has the mental capacity of a three-year-old.

Blount was last seen near the new extension road by the Gun Club at around 11:15 a.m.

Police describe Blount as five-feet eleven-inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and a close-shaved beard. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and athletic shorts with knee-high socks.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Lewiston Police at (208) 746-0171.

