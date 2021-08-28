Lick Creek Fire now 100% contained; evacuation areas partially lifted

by Margo Cady

Image credit: U.S. Forest Service - Umatilla National Forest, Facebook

PENDLETON, Ore. — Crews have worked to contain 100% of Lick Creek Fire, which has burned a total of 80,431 acres. The fire started Wednesday, July 7th, according to the Northwest Incident Management Team 8 (NIMT8).

Smoke will continue to be visible from the Lick Creek Fire. Crews are continuing to monitor hot pockets and areas of unconsumed vegetation.

The Green Ridge Fire, which also started on July 7th, is now 35% contained. The fire has consumed a total of 39,598 acres. NIMT8 says recent rains and cooler temperatures have helped to keep the fire from spreading.

Since the containment of Lick Creek Fire, some forest closures and evacuations have been lifted or reduced.

A virtual Facebook Live Public Meeting is set up for Sunday, August 29th at 7 p.m. The meeting will be on the Green Ridge Fire Facebook page here.

FOREST CLOSURES UPDATE, 8/28

The modified closure prohibits access to Umatilla National Forest lands surrounding the Lick Creek and Green Ridge fires on the Pomeroy Ranger District and lands surrounding the Elbow Creek Fire on the Walla Walla Ranger District. Public entry is prohibited within the areas identified in the closure, which includes lands, roads, trails and recreational facilities, as described below.

Green Ridge and Lick Creek Fires closure area boundaries include all lands east of: Forest Service Trail (FST) 3103, the western edge of the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness boundary near Forest Service Road (FSR) 46 and east of FSR 4713; lands south of FSR 4022 to the junction of FSR 42; lands east of FSR 42 to the Forest boundary; and south to the Oregon/Washington state border. In addition, multiple roads are closed within proximity to ongoing suppression operations, including FSR 46 from Midway Campground (the campground will be open) to Godman Guard Station, FSR 47, FSR 4610, FSR 4712, FSR 4713, FSR 4022, and portions of FSR 4620, FSR 40-150 and FSR 40-080 remain closed. Rose Springs Sno-Park is also closed, which includes a portion of FST 3238.

Elbow Creek Fire closure area boundaries include all National Forest lands east of Bear Creek; south of FSR 6222; west of FSR 6212 and to the Forest boundary on the south. In addition, portions of FSR 6212 and FSR 6222 are also closed.

EVACUATION NOTICE UPDATES, 8/28

COLUMBIA COUNTY

From the Columbia County Sherriff’s Office:

The Level II evacuation notice for the following areas has been reduced to Level I: Beginning at the north Umatilla National Forest boundary, from Tucker Road to the Garfield County line boundary. The west side continues to follow the west forest boundary south to where Walla Walla Road and North Touchet Road intersect, diagonal to Midway Campground at Skyline Drive. It will continue east through the Hose Ridge Trail to the Garfield County line. The Level II evacuation notice for the for the following areas has been reduced to Level I: Everything northwest of Chase Mountain to where Walla Walla Road and North Touchet Road intersect within Umatilla National Forest Boundary. A Level I evacuation notice continues for the follow areas: North of the Umatilla National Forest boundary following the Maloney Mountain Road turning into Hartsock Grade Road and follows east and south around the Garfield County Line back to the forest boundary.

GARFIELD COUNTY

From the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office:

Effective August 27th, 2021, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with Garfield County Emergency Management and Garfield County Fire District #1, have dropped Level 2 areas to a Level 1. Garfield County Level 1 areas will now include Baker’s Pont, Rose Springs, Stentz Springs, and Clearwater.

