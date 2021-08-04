Wildland firefighters watch and take video with their cellphones as a plane drops fire retardant on Harlow Ridge above the Lick Creek Fire, southwest of Asotin, Wash., Monday, July 12, 2021. The fire, which started last Wednesday, has now burned over 50,000 acres of land between Asotin County and Garfield County in southeast Washington state.
UMATILLA NATIONAL FOREST — The Lick Creek Fire, which burned 80,421 acres of land over nearly a month, is now 90% contained with crews actively working to mop up the last of the massive wildfire which threatened Asotin, Wash.
According to information from the United States Forest Service, crews are mopping up remaining hotspots and heat pockets within the containment zone until the final edge of the fire is under control. Once contained, crews will monitor activity in the region to ensure that the fire is fully put out over a number of days.
The final containment like being drawn is on the southern edge of the fire’s perimeter; near Misery Spring.
The Lick Creek Fire, which was caused by lightning strikes across the Umatilla National Forest, drew 65 personnel in total including one crew, 10 fire engines, three water tenders, and three heavy equipment machines to work on the land.
Additionally, the Burn Area Emergency Response (BAER) Team completed its work on the fire by assessing the needs of plots of land that are at risk of runoff and flooding as a result of the Lick Creek Fire.
Smoke should be expected continuously in the region as a result of the wildfire. Air quality in the Asotin area remains unhealthy on Tuesday due to the considerable amount of smoke and haze in the area.
