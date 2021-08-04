Lick Creek Fire now 90% contained across 80,000+ acres

by Dylan Carter

Prineville Hotshots conduct night time burning operations on the Lick Creek Fire July 17, 2021.

Controlled burn on the road out of the Umatilla NF conducted by the Prineville Hotshots July 17, 2021. Credit: PNW3

Bighorn sheep returning to a previously burned area of the Lick Creek Fire July 15, 2021.

Night time controlled burn along a containment road to reduce fuels. Prineville Hotshots on the Lick Creek Fire July 17, 2021

Aerial treatment on Harlow Ridge by a fixed-wing aircraft assigned to the Lick Creek Fire July 13, 2021.



The red retardant line visible on the ridge top helped to slow growth of the Lick Creek Fire to the north.

The Baker River Hotshot crew burning out vegetation and monitoring for fire spots outside of the control line.

A Baker River Hotshot hand lights vegetation during burnout operations to construct and reinforce a control line near Charley Creek on the Lick Creek Fire.

Communication Techs and Rapid Extraction Module Support (REMS) team hoisting a repeater on a lookout to improve fire communication.

Pockets of burned and unburned vegetation within the Lick Creek Fire perimeter.

Firefighters assigned to the Lick Creek Fire discuss operational plans for the day.

Pete Caster After lighting a fire line to burn up fuel for the Lick Creek Fire, a crew of wildland firefighters begin to put out the flames, Monday, July 12, 2021, south of Asotin, Wash.

Firefighters work to prepare Forest 42 to serve as a control line and prevent further spread of the fire to the west.



Control line preparation at the southern edge of the fire. Shrubs, saplings, and down wood are removed to reinforce the control line.

Pete Caster Wildland firefighters spray water onto a tree that caught fire as they were building a fire line for the Lick Creek Fire, Monday, July 12, 2021, south of Asotin, Wash.

Pete Caster/Lewiston Tribune via AP Wildland firefighters watch and take video with their cellphones as a plane drops fire retardant on Harlow Ridge above the Lick Creek Fire, southwest of Asotin, Wash., Monday, July 12, 2021. The fire, which started last Wednesday, has now burned over 50,000 acres of land between Asotin County and Garfield County in southeast Washington state.

Pete Caster Wildland firefighters watch and take video with their cellphones as a plane drops fire retardant on Harlow Ridge above the Lick Creek Fire, southwest of Asotin, Wash., Monday, July 12, 2021. The fire, which started last Wednesday, has now burned over 50,000 acres of land between Asotin County and Garfield County in southeast Washington state.

UMATILLA NATIONAL FOREST — The Lick Creek Fire, which burned 80,421 acres of land over nearly a month, is now 90% contained with crews actively working to mop up the last of the massive wildfire which threatened Asotin, Wash.

According to information from the United States Forest Service, crews are mopping up remaining hotspots and heat pockets within the containment zone until the final edge of the fire is under control. Once contained, crews will monitor activity in the region to ensure that the fire is fully put out over a number of days.

The final containment like being drawn is on the southern edge of the fire’s perimeter; near Misery Spring.

PREVIOUS: Lick Creek Fire: Evacuation levels downgraded with fire 40% contained

The Lick Creek Fire, which was caused by lightning strikes across the Umatilla National Forest, drew 65 personnel in total including one crew, 10 fire engines, three water tenders, and three heavy equipment machines to work on the land.

Additionally, the Burn Area Emergency Response (BAER) Team completed its work on the fire by assessing the needs of plots of land that are at risk of runoff and flooding as a result of the Lick Creek Fire.

Smoke should be expected continuously in the region as a result of the wildfire. Air quality in the Asotin area remains unhealthy on Tuesday due to the considerable amount of smoke and haze in the area.

