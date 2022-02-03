‘Life is depressing:’ Kennewick COVID-19 long-hauler still feels virus effects over a year later

KENNEWICK, Wash. — When Mindy Jackson came down with COVID-19 back in November 2020, she didn’t know that the positive test would change her life completely.

The 54-year-old Kennewick resident fell ill with COVID-19 pneumonia. Although she wasn’t hospitalized or put on a ventilator, Jackson said the illness felt severe.

“I didn’t expect it at all. I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll be sick and maybe I’ll be really sick but I’ll get better,’ and that’s not what happened,” Jackson said. “There were times I thought I wasn’t going to wake up. It was really scary.”

After three weeks, of worsening symptoms, she knew something was wrong.

“It went from that to the pneumonia to I had two other bacterial infections on top of it and I just kept thinking, ‘Oh, I’m run down from the initial infection and it’s going to get better,'” Jackson said. “All of a sudden, November turns into March and I’m not breathing well still and my heart rate is going up every time I move and that’s when I started seeing specialists.”

Now over a year later, she’s dealing with dozens of medical and health issues that before COVID-19, had never existed.

“Heart rate issues, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, dizziness, balance issues, really bad fatigue, brain fog, body pain,” Jackson said. “I’ve been diagnosed with anxiety, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, colitis, POTS.”

Jackson is now one of what scientists and doctors are calling “COVID-19 long-haulers” or people who suffer long-term from the virus.

According to SurvivorCorps, a grassroots movement to connect COVID-19 survivors, 1 in 3 people could become a long-hauler.

“It’s just changed every aspect of my life,” Jackson said. “Life isn’t that fun anymore. It used to be fun. Now it’s depressing.”

Before the pandemic, she loved to hang out with her close group of friends and travel with her husband. But because of the long-lasting symptoms, she can’t muster up the energy.

“Before COVID-19. I had a life, a lot of travel, did a lot of things and now it’s hard just to go to work and I work from home,” Jackson said. “If we travel at all, I have to have wheelchairs at the airports and I can’t sit in the car for long periods of time.”

She described the past year as “disheartening and isolating.”

It’s more than just a cold or a flu,” Jackson said. “It’s life changing. It’s not something easy to deal with.”

The brain fog makes it difficult to work a typical 40-hour work week. As a previous night owl, she now gets into bed around 6 or 7 p.m. but can only fall asleep hours later around midnight.

“All you want to do is sleep and then as soon as you’re able to go to sleep you just can’t, whether it’s anxiety, headaches, body aches or whatever that cause you not to,” Jackson said, noting the exhausting cycle.

Jackson said she has to take each day “at a time” as they’re filled with appointments to see different specialists.

“I just want to live, I just want to have my life and it’s hard to go to all these appointments and follow up and try to have some semblance of normal life,” Jackson said.

Her message to others COVID-19 long-haulers?

“Educate, advocate, and don’t give up,” Jackson said. “Just keep living. Just keep fighting.”

