Bear joins Florida beachgoers for a summer splash By Jillian Sykes, CNN Jun 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Three words a crowd of Florida beachgoers didn’t expect to hear during their Sunday in the sun: “It’s a bear!”A bear was spotted splashing through the Gulf of Mexico before running up the shore at Destin, a coastal city in northwestern Florida’s Panhandle region, just before noon local time on June 11.“We had been watching him several minutes come in from out pretty far,“ beachgoer Chris Barron told CNN. “Most people didn’t realize it was a bear.”Barron took out his phone and started recording as multiple people were walking through the ocean.One man was just a few feet away from the bear as it started to swim up and shake the water off its fur.In the video, a child is heard shouting the alert as the bear runs towards the sand.“The crowd was in shock,” Barron said.Florida resident Steffani Saddler was on a boat returning from scuba diving when she too spotted the unfamiliar figure in the water.“We couldn’t tell what it was so we turned the boat to get closer and that’s when we realized it was a bear,” Saddler told CNN.The bear is seen floating in the water, slowly drifting to the shore covered in blue umbrellas as people enjoy a day at the beach.“I guess he’s on vacation too,” Saddler joked. She said the bear safely made it to the shore and then ran off.“I’ve lived here my whole live and have never seen anything like that before,“ she told CNN.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 1 person dead, 5 others shot at house party in Benton City Pasco business complains, Clean Sweep now unable to provide 'Water Ministry' without permit, 30 day notice Thousands expected to attend Yakima Pride Festival & Parade this weekend The Public Market at CRW in Kennewick celebrates one year anniversary City of Grandview celebrates groundbreaking for its first truck plaza Latest News Thousands expected to attend Yakima Pride Festival & Parade this weekend Yakima Valley Libraries revives old Bookmobile program to reach underserved areas Pasco business complains, Clean Sweep now unable to provide 'Water Ministry' without permit, 30 day notice Indictment alleges Trump described Pentagon 'plan of attack,' shared classified map related to military operation Fire crews used train tracks to get to McNary fire More News