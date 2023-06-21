(CNN) — Most people don’t get to buy the first home they ever daydreamed about, but Aerin Lauder, granddaughter of the beauty magnate Estée Lauder, did just that. In 2021, she scooped up the Palm Beach mansion she’d had eyes for since her childhood, having grown up across the street from the property in a home where her parents — now neighbors — still reside.

In the two years since her purchase, the cosmetics scion worked with interior designer Stephen Sills and architect Jeffrey Smith to update the space, which still had some of its original details — down to its paint, marble floors and doorknobs. And in the July/August issue of Architectural Digest, Lauder opens the doors to the freshly redesigned home, whose rooms were installed just days before being photographed.