KENNEWICK, Wash. -- It's been seven years since Sebastian Castilleja was interviewed by KAPP KVEW as the Community Hero.
At the time, Castilleja was just 17-years-old with big dreams of becoming a police officer for the Kennewick Police Department.
Today, he's five years into his dream job.
"It's just something I've always wanted to do, I've always enjoyed helping people," he said.
A Prosser native, Castilleja says the Boys and Girls Club helped shape who he is. He joined the Prosser Club when he was a freshman in high school and ended up volunteering over 4,000 hours by the time he was a senior.
"I don't know that I would be here at the Kennewick Police Department today if it weren't for the Boys and Girls Club. I actually kind of grew up in a rough lifestyle - my parents having negative law enforcement contacts but I always knew that it was something I wanted to do and it was kind of my way to give back," Castilleja said a close family member, who's now sober, struggled with substance use disorder when he was a kid.
Today, Officer Castilleja is focused on making a difference, especially for kids and teens.
In recent years, Kennewick has seen teens involved in heinous crimes including gang-related shootings, and even murders.
"We're seeing juvenile crime at an all time high and it's really unfortunate to see young people committing in violent crimes in our community and that's definitely something that impacts us all, we need organizations in our community that are there for our young people who need us most."
Castilleja believes it all begins at home with parents or guardians, and from there, more community organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties, are needed to ensure kids and teens stay on the right path.
"Parents need to be there for their kids - a lot of times we're seeing kids just running around after school, and there's no accountability at home and ultimately it falls on the police department to hold them accountable when it's gotten to a point where they're committing crimes which is very unfortunate. I understand there's working parents, different situations, broken families there's so much going on in the lives of our young people - the schools and outside organizations can only do so much, ultimately it is up to the parents," he said.
In 2016, Castilleja originally told KAPP KVEW he'd like to become police chief.
As a husband and father, he's undecided on that position, but he would like to join KPD's Traffic Division.
"I enjoy riding motorcycles it's something I grew up doing," he chuckled.
Castilleja says it's a dream come true to serve his community, but it doesn't come without challenges. Recently, there's been a push to ensure police officers' mental health is taken care of.
"We realize that we often go to calls that are extremely tragic, they're sad, we're seeing hurt children, we're seeing adults that have maybe lost their lives, our community is being affected by violent crimes right now and we have to understand our own emotions but also take care of our own people after witnessing those scenes," but at the same time, Officer Castilleja says the career is incredibly rewarding, "in the aspect that we get to provide justice to victims, sometimes those are young children, sometimes those are adults that are going through an extremely tragic situation and it's extremely rewarding when we can tell them 'hey I know this person did this to you but they're behind bars.'"
He hopes that decades from now, when he retires, after becoming a motorcycle cop and police chief of course, people will remember this about him.
"My goal when I come to work everyday is to treat everybody with dignity and respect. We are extremely privileged to serve our community and the public has trusted us with the powers of being a police officer and that's nothing to take lightly."
