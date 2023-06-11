Delta aircraft slide accidentally deploys after plane diverted to Salt Lake City Tina Burnside Jun 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — An inflatable emergency slide accidentally deployed inside of a Delta Air Lines plane while on the ground at Salt Lake International Airport on Saturday.“Delta flight 520, operating from New York-JFK to Los Angeles-LAX, diverted to Salt Lake City due to a maintenance issue,” said an airline spokesperson in a statement issued to CNN on Sunday.“While on the ground, the same aircraft’s slide was deployed by accident.”No emergency landing was declared, nor did the plane divert due to the slide, according to the statement.Out of an abundance of caution, one crew member was taken to the hospital for evaluation but has since been discharged, the airline stated.The spokesperson said there were 168 passengers on board the B767-300 plane at the time of the incident.All customers were re-accommodated on a secondary aircraft. It landed at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday evening without further incident“We apologize for the delay to their travel plans. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” the spokesperson said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Latest News Thousands expected to attend Yakima Pride Festival & Parade this weekend Yakima Valley Libraries revives old Bookmobile program to reach underserved areas Pasco business complains, Clean Sweep now unable to provide 'Water Ministry' without permit, 30 day notice Indictment alleges Trump described Pentagon 'plan of attack,' shared classified map related to military operation Fire crews used train tracks to get to McNary fire More News