(CNN) — Sweet crayon drawings by a very young King Charles III will show a different side to Britain’s royal family when they come up for auction this week.

Colorful portraits of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, depicted as never before, have emerged for sale as part of an “extraordinary” collection of royal memorabilia.

