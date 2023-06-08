The cost of rent skyrocketed in the COVID-19 pandemic's second year as homes for sale remained scarce. Millions of American millennials who couldn't afford to rent were forced to squeeze into relatives' homes.
Rentlodex ranked cities with the highest rent increases from December 2021 to 2022 using data from Apartment List. The analysis includes U.S. cities with 100,000 or more residents. Apartment List bases rent estimates on the median price of new leases signed and paid per month. Actual percentage change data is more precise than what's listed, so there are no true ties.
At the peak of rental increases in 2021, some New York City tenants saw rents increase by 60% or more. In the fast-growing Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, Arizona, rents more than doubled in 2021 compared to the year prior.
Some landlords and property managers pointed to rising home prices and property taxes, and a shortage of rental units available, as giving ground for rental increases. In addition, the federal government and many states and cities banned evictions during the height of the pandemic for public health reasons, so fewer rental properties became available as a result of evictions.
In December 2022, national median rent grew about 4%, which is still elevated but inching closer to the roughly 3% year-over-year growth seen in the years before the pandemic.
The pace of growth tapered in the first part of the year, but rents are still climbing. Inflation pressures are also contributing to calls for local rent control laws and a discussion about instituting federal rights for renters.
The Department of Justice is also looking into potentially anti-competitive business practices among property management companies. That inquiry comes after a 2022 ProPublica investigation raising questions about whether property managers who share software systems were acting as a rental cartel.
Renting is an ideal situation for people who would rather not bother with the upkeep of their home or who aren't particularly attached to their locale and may move in the future. From 2008 to early 2021, the cost of monthly rent compared to a monthly mortgage payment for a single-family home had been nearly identical, according to one study by John Burns Real Estate Consulting. The red-hot housing market of the pandemic era flipped that, making monthly rent the comparably affordable option in 2021 and 2022, per the firm's analysis.
The only time rents have actually decreased in real dollars, on average, in the last two decades was in late 2009 amid the aftermath of the housing crisis, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' rent price index.
BENTON CO., Wash. — Benton and Franklin Counties are no longer accepting applications for the rental assistance program that went on during the pandemic as COVID-relief funding. The program is going away at the end of the month.
Because of the pandemic, some had difficulty paying their rent and utilities, according to Benton County officials. This rental assistance started as a response to Washington’s eviction moratorium, which gave some leeway to renters during COVID-19.
The emergency rental assistance program was a way to help people catch up, and officials said it helped thousands of people in the community, and cost tens of millions of dollars in federal cash.
People who received assistance were helped for up to 18 months, in extreme circumstances.
However, Kyle Sullivan, Dept. of Human Services Manager with Benton County said they’ve stopped taking applications, because it’s now coming to an end.
“All this funding, we always knew how to have an end date/ June 30 is when the contract expires. My office actually has not; we stopped accepting applications between my office and Goodwill. We have over 500 applications that we wanted to make sure we were able to process by the end of the end of the contract term,” said Sullivan.
He called the dollars available for rental assistance during COVID-19 ‘unprecedented,’ while the vacancy rate in the Tri-Cities is critically low.
Officials are not saying there’s no longer a need for rental assistance in our area, in fact, they say it’s the opposite. There aren’t enough places for people to live in Benton and Franklin Counties, especially for affordable prices.
Sullivan said there is definitely a need for rental assistance, even as the emergency funding comes to an end.
He said he thought there would be a downward trend, but never saw it.
“We had to stop accepting applications, because we were still getting so many people that were needing 12 months, up to the 18 months of assistance,” Sullivan explained. “I always thought we'd see that slowdown, but we didn't and so again, it makes me a little bit nervous coming into the month when none of this funding is going to be available any longer. I think the need will still be there.”
The county has already stopped taking applications so it can keep up with the submissions until the expiration of the contract, on June 30.
While local governments won’t have the same level of funding for this issue they’ve had over the few years, there are some resources for people in dire need of rental assistance.
For the big bucks that were shelled out during the months and years of COVID-relief, people are now out of luck. The applications are now closed for rental assistance, but that doesn’t mean someone is completely hopeless.
Sullivan said Benton County has affordable housing plans, and housing resources, but it’s not nearly as much as was provided with the emergency rental assistance. He explained that it’s stricter, and harder to get.
If someone needs rental assistance, and is worried about this rental assistance going away, Sullivan recommends starting by talking to landlords.
“My recommendation would be that they communicate with their landlords, they need to be talking about payback, and payment agreements. My office has always had assistance available, nothing compared to the dollar amount that we had received during COVID,” said Sullivan.
Sullivan estimated the organization had received around the mid-$40 million range, and helped several thousand people in the community with rental assistance since mid-2020.
