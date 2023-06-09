PASCO, Wash. — The Dust Devils were originally scheduled to be playing in Eugene, Oregon at PK Park this week, against the Emeralds, but instead, the six game series is taking place at Gesa Stadium. Although the Emeralds are technically on the road this week, in Pasco, they will be playing as the home team, as scheduled, for all six games.
The reason for the switch-up is that the primary tenant of PK Park, University of Oregon baseball, is hosting an NCAA Super Regional. The Ducks play the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in a best-of-three series for a chance to win the Men’s College World Series.
There’s $5 tickets for the games at Gesa Stadium, which includes parking. Full-season ticket holders will receive their seats for this series as well. Call 509-544-8789 for information.
This includes Saturday’s doubleheader, which means $5 for two games.
Friday’s game starts at 6:30 p.m. and there’s games all weekend. Saturday’s doubleheader starts at 1:30 p.m. and Sunday’s game closes out the series starting at noon. Gates open an hour prior to game time.
There will be less vendors at these games, because of the originally unscheduled nature. According to the Dust Devils, there will be no nightly promotions during the series, and both in-game activities and concessions will be limited.
