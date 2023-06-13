TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Right now, around Washington state, and around the country, there are more animals than there is space for them.
This is why the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter (TCAS) dropped its adoption fee to a flat $50 rate for all animals. This includes their shots, microchips and spays/neuters. In some cases, depending on the veterinarian, that package can cost up to $1,000.
Julie Webb, the volunteer coordinator with TCAS said right now, there are 47 dogs and 114 cats at the shelter, looking for homes. She said many of the dogs in the facility are under two years old, and not altered.
“If you have a dog, alter it. That'll help from its roaming. And, you know, give it some stimulation,” said Webb. There are many new ways to keep animals entertained.
While the shelter discounted the adoption fee, Webb does want to warn that it doesn’t mean pets are cheap. They can come with medical fees or vet bills once they’re yours, but she wants all of these animals to end up in good homes.
“You would just come in Tuesday through Saturday. If you have a dog of your own, you would want to bring them for a meet and greet, and there's a couple pieces of paper they sign,” said Webb. “We ask that they bring a leash or crate for the cats, and as long as they're altered, they would go home with them that day.”
The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Webb said people may not think the shelter is as full as it is, but there are many dogs and cats in the outbuilding, where animals are cared for when they’re first brought in and need to be quarantined. There is a seven-day stray hold to make sure that the animals are not ill or aggressive.
She said tours are available, and the new TCAS staff are able to answer any questions.
If you’re looking to donate to the organization, you can find the Amazon Wish List here, or information about the Friends of Tri-Cities Animal Shelter here.
Fosters are also needed. TCAS also recently started up a cat program. Find information here.
Webb included that there is new management, and a new staff at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter, as well as new safety protocols. There is a veterinarian who comes to the shelter weekly, and proper PPE is used in some sections of the facility when handling specific animals.
