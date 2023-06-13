TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Right now, around Washington state, and around the country, there are more animals than there is space for them.

This is why the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter (TCAS) dropped its adoption fee to a flat $50 rate for all animals. This includes their shots, microchips and spays/neuters. In some cases, depending on the veterinarian, that package can cost up to $1,000.

Rylee Fitzgerald reports.

