TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Beautiful weather brings along the bumbling and buzzing bees. We’re in the middle of honey bee season right now, and while they may be a nuisance for some, bees are very important creatures to food production.
Once the temps get around 50 degrees, that’s when the bees start getting out and about, gathering nectar. This happens around mid-March to August. The end of that season begins the honey-gathering season.
Bees are important for more than just pollinating out plants.
Local honey reducing local allergies
Scott Ruppelius, a local beekeeper said with allergens in the air, eating local honey could help with the sniffles.
“If you're getting local honey, as the little pollen flakes in there, you're inoculating yourself by ingesting the pollen. That helps reduce your allergies. You won't get rid of it, it really helps reduce the effect,” Ruppelius said.
Scott Ruppelius is a beekeeper with Two Sisters Honey in the Tri-Cities. He said beekeeping isn’t for the average hobbyist anymore.
“If you have more than a handful of hives, it can be, I call it my full time hobby,” said Ruppelius. He said he has more than 400 hives.
Because of certain diseases that have been taking out bee colonies, without commercial beekeepers, Ruppelius said there wouldn’t be many more bees.
“Yeah, overall, I mean in the late 80s, mites and things came into the area of the United States from South America, and they carry diseases and cause colony collapse disorder and a lot of different things like that,” said Ruppelius. “It's been a little tougher beekeeping. You have to be more vigilant, and more on top of your bees and ever have had in the past.”
Fire runs through more than 100 local beehives
It’s not only diseases that have hurt bee colonies. Ruppelius said on Memorial Day, he lost 104 beehives after a fire burned across one of the properties he keeps bees.
He said that’s more than 10,000 pounds of honey lost this year, as well as equipment and thousands of bees.
He’s currently working to clean up the damage left from the fire.
You can find the Two Sisters Honey for sale at the Richland Farmers Market and the 3-Eyed-Fish Farmers Market this year.
