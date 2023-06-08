Françoise Gilot, artist whose career transcended her relationship with Picasso, has died at 101

Françoise Gilot, a tireless artist who defied simple categorization — and efforts to define her merely as a footnote in the story of her former lover Pablo Picasso — died Tuesday in New York. She was 101.

Her death was confirmed to The New York Times by her daughter, Aurelia Engel, who said Gilot had recently suffered from lung and heart problems. CNN was unable to reach Engel, or Gilot’s other children, to confirm these details.