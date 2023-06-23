Germany’s biggest Jewish educational and cultural center to open in Berlin

(CNN) — A glistening, curved building of blue tiles and panels in metallic hues, the Pears Jewish Campus (PJC) will be Germany’s biggest Jewish educational and cultural center when it opens its doors in Berlin on Sunday.

Hailed as symbolic for Jewish families in the country, the dream behind the PJC “was and is to guarantee a long-term future for Jewish life and tolerance in Germany,” Berlin Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, head of the local Chabad, told CNN.