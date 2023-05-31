OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Starting July 1, you might notice less money in your paycheck.
The goal, since the concept was proposed in Washington State Legislature in 2019, has been to get ahead of a future long-term care crisis. According to the WA Cares Fund website, multiple studies and interviews were conducted which found that most Washingtonians aren't prepared if they happen to need long term care.
Over the years, the proposed legislation was shaped so that starting this year, a tax would come out of most Washington employee's paychecks, to pay for long term care of others, and your own in the future, should it be needed.
Workers will pay up to 58 cents per 100 dollars earned, or about $24 a month for the average earner.
Starting July 2026, eligible residents will be able to receive $36,500 worth of care benefits in their lifetime. To be eligible for benefits, individuals must need help with at least three of these daily functions:
Medication management
Personal hygiene
Eating
Toileting
Cognitive functioning
Transfer assistance
Bed mobility
Body care
Bathing
Ambulation/mobility
Dressing
The state calls this a modest level of coverage that will pay for 20 hours of care per week for a full year.
The services covered by this fund include in-home care or assisted living facilities, memory care, transportation, meal delivery and other types of help.
If an individual needs care for longer than a year, WA Cares said they'll be able to provide immediate relief while families can prepare for future costs.
Since it's formation, the fund has come under scrutiny because it's more money out of employees' paychecks, for the time being the fund doesn't transfer if you move to another state, and many have asked, 'what if I never need long term care?'
There are some exemptions.
Federal and tribal employees are exempt from the tax and those who are self-employed have the option to opt-in to WA Cares.
You can apply for an exemption if you work in Washington but don't live in the state, if your spouse of domestic partner is an active duty member of the United States Armed Forces, if you have a non-immigrant work visa, or if you're a veteran with a 70 percent service connected disability rating or higher. You'll have to apply through the State Employment Security Department, and if your status changes at any time, that exemption can change.
