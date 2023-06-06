Good News Today - Sunday June 11th Jun 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Teenager found dead in Toppenish early Sunday morning Carjacking suspect shot by law enforcement near Kennewick mall Yakima Training Center switch from 'antiquated' dispatch system to SunComm 911 There's a Best Time of Day to Exercise for Folks With Type 2 Diabetes Arnold Schwarzenegger explains how he told wife about his secret son Latest News Yakima Training Center switch from 'antiquated' dispatch system to SunComm 911 Teenager found dead in Toppenish early Sunday morning Officials say hot lawn mower to blame for vegetation fire in Pasco Sunny and Hot Week Ahead.... GOOD NEWS: Educational highlights in the area More News