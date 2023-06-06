'Literally skin and bones,' local rescue and training academy help Belgian Malinois found in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. -- Local dog rescue Mikey's Chance and Mattox Dog Training Academy in Eltopia are helping a malnourished dog return to health.
Mikey's Chance posted on Facebook with a picture of the dog they've since renamed Precious Little Lamb. The Belgian Malinois was found wandering the streets near Pasco High School, by animal control, who referred the dog to the rescue.
When found, the dog weighed about 21 pounds - the weight of an eight-week-old puppy. Mikey's Chance said the veterinarian estimated the dog is about three years old.
Despite being extremely malnourished, the rescue said the dog still has a sweet spirit, but she's not ready for adoption yet.
According to the American Kennel Club, Belgian Malinois who are often referred to as 'Mals' who are work driven, exceedingly devoted, but also require regular rigorous exercise and mental stimulation.
MDTA is known for training Service Peace Warrior dogs, who are highly trained service dogs for veterans.
Both organizations are accepting donations for Precious Little Lamb.
Mikey's Chance is taking monetary donations at their Venmo:@mikeys-chance (last four digits 3070) or via PayPal mikeyschance@gmail.com. You can also donate to Vista Veterinary Hospital (509) 783-2131 for this dog's ongoing care.
Mattox Dog Training Academy is accepting items like food, raw meat, health chews, toys or a bed for this dog.
KAPP KVEW has reached out to Animal Control who said they were unable to figure out who the dog belonged to.
