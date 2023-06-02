(CNN) — Don’t cry because “Succession” is over, smile because J. Smith Cameron wore an extravagant set of feather-trimmed pajamas to the finale watch-party.

Earlier this week, while fans of the show (which is produced by Warner Bros. Discovery, parent company of CNN) were mourning the end of “Succession,” Smith Cameron — who plays Waystar general counsel Gerri Kellman —  and her stylist Cat Pope gave us something to grin about.