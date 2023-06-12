(CNN) — Attending the 2023 Tony Awards in New York Sunday night, Lupita Nyong’o arrived in timeless formalwear: a sharp black velvet dinner jacket and flared trousers. Peeping from under her lapels, however, was a far-from-standard take on a black tie ensemble — an armor-like rendering of her bare chest, as if the actor had been dipped in molten silver.

Nyong’o was wearing a custom breastplate cast and molded on her body by Misha Japanwala, a Pakistani artist and designer whose subversive sculptures are already increasingly attracting an impressive celebrity clientele. (An exhibition of Japanwala’s work is also currently on display at the Hannah Traore art gallery in New York.)