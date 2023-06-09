(CNN) — On Monday, Pete Davidson attended at the New York premiere of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” — the franchise’s seventh movie, and the first starring the former “Saturday Night Live” regular. His ensemble for the red carpet? An electric blue velour tracksuit spray-painted with a rudimentary image of an Autobot character.

The complete sweat set, made by Los Angeles-based brand Polite Worldwide, retails at around $800 — a pricey canvas for some wearable graffiti. As one Twitter user put it, “You know you’re rich when you go out (in) a sweatsuit to a public event.” You may be even richer when that outfit appears to be defaced.