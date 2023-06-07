(CNN) — At first glance, you may think you recognize some of these iconic photographs. The poses, clothing, and framing seem familiar, but look again. These faces aren’t from history books – they are self-portraits of renowned photographer Samuel Fosso, and they have earned him this year’s Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize.

Founded by The Photographers’ Gallery in London, the highly coveted prize began in 1996. Every year, a group of more than 100 international photography experts nominate artists for a recent exhibition or published book in Europe from the 12 months preceding. A jury then awards one artist a £30,000 ($37,000) prize for their significant contributions to contemporary photography.