KENNEWICK, Wash. - In this quiet corner, the memory of mother Brandy Ebanez and her unborn son, Kane, live on.
"Her voice will be heard, her story will keep on going," Melrae Smith, a friend of Brandy's said.
KENNEWICK, Wash. - In this quiet corner, the memory of mother Brandy Ebanez and her unborn son, Kane, live on.
"Her voice will be heard, her story will keep on going," Melrae Smith, a friend of Brandy's said.
That corner, dedicated to ensuring people know who Brandy was.
"It made my heart feel full that her memory is not going away it's there to stay," Smith said.
Smith said Brandy was like a sister. They met five years ago while working in assisted living.
Smith started volunteering with the Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties after Brandy was murdered.
Her body was found wrapped in a plastic bag by a fisherman in September 2022 while visiting the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge. It was later revealed that Brandy was pregnant with a baby boy.
Her ex-partner Richard Jacobson is awaiting a trial for second degree murder and a protection order violation, in the Benton County Jail. Court records state his jury trial is set for July 17th.
The new Mariposa Boutique in Kennewick is a thrift store who's proceeds benefit the DVS of Benton and Franklin Counties. Smith said the organization approached family about dedicating a section to Brandy.
"Such an honor and meant so much to us that they dedicated a corner for Brandy and baby Kane. I hope this brings awareness for those dealing with domestic violence or those who lost it," Smith said.
Brandy has deep roots to Hawaii, her family shared this message:
"We want to express our gratitude and many thanks to everyone who put this all together - we kindly appreciate any donation to support DV survivors," Smith read their statement.
Family and friends have reiterated, a hole now exists because of Brandy's death.
"One thing I miss about her is her kind heart that she opened up to everyone," Smith said.
Brandy also had two young daughters, who now live in Hawaii with their grandmother.
Ebanez's family hopes through advocacy work and the special store section, no one goes through what Brandy experienced.
"There is always a way out with people willing to help, I pray we stand united as one to help against further victims. Don't be scared to talk to someone, anyone; ask for help, or talk to someone instead of hiding it."
If you or someone you know is being affected by domestic violence, you can contact (509) 582-9841.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Multi Media Journalist/Evening Anchor
Madeleine Hagen joins the KAPP-KVEW Team with years of reporting and anchoring experience under her belt. Madeleine got her start in high school where she learned the ropes of reporting and anchoring, this propelled her into studying journalism in college. A proud University of Nevada, Reno Alumni, Madeleine interned for various TV stations and a public relations firm in order to prepare for her first job in the field. Before living in Tri-Cities, Madeleine worked as a Multi-Skilled Journalist in Corpus Christi, Texas. While there, she covered stories like the historical Hurricane Harvey, and the tragic aftermath from the Sutherland Springs shooting. Although Madeleine calls Sacramento, California home, she also claims Sammamish, Washington as her hometown. When she’s not on air or out in the field, Madeleine can be found walking her dogs Ace and Pinot with her husband, cooking healthy meals or running. She looks forward to taking in the beauty of Tri-Cities and telling stories that matter most to the community.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.