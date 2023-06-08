Paris rental bikes deliver unexpected anti-abortion messages

The bikes have been targeted with stickers opposing abortion rights.

 Xiaofei Xu/CNN

Paris (CNN) —  Since being launched in 2007, Paris’ public Vélib’ rental bikes have proven a hit with tourists and locals as a trouble-free way to get around the French capital, especially in summer when Metro trains are hot and crowded.

This year, however, the popular bikes have unwittingly become embroiled in a controversy with its roots in a fierce debate raging at the heart of French, and European, society.