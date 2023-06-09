PASCO, Wash. -- "The water ministry is not about cooling someone off it's about saving their lives," Lynn McKee with Clean Sweep Tri-Cities said they're here to serve.
When the triple digits hit the region, Clean Sweet steps in for the most vulnerable.
"We typically put those at city parks and we just post the location and we assign a team to the barrel to keep it clean. We always incorporate liter pick up in the process of that, we provide community service opportunity for those in the court system," Mark McKee explained their outreach, going on three years.
Clean Sweep also provides help in the cold months with warm meals and drinks to those with nowhere to go. McKee said many of their team members, are people they met at their lowest.
For the past three years, Clean Sweep has put out blue barrels at local parks and gathering spots, filled with ice and water, for those who need it.
But Friday morning, McKee got a call from the City of Pasco about those barrels.
"City of Pasco has now asked that we permit everything, 30 days prior with a fee of $800 per permit," he said the woman he spoke to also wasn't thrilled to deliver the news.
Mark says since 2020, they've held countless outreach events, including the Water Ministry, and have never been asked to pay or apply for a permit.
KAPP KVEW reached out to the City who provided this letter:
Fire Marshall Troy Hendren said Clean Sweep is free to hand out bottled water, but they must have a permit to set up the blue barrels, and only in industrial areas of Pasco, no parks.
When asked why this is just now coming to light as an issue, Hendren said a local business complained - that business wasn't named.
"We want to do everything we can to stay in the good graces of the city, while also serving the people that need it most," Mark said, "we will take care of Pasco, one way or another the Lord will take us there, wherever he wants us to be, that's where we'll be," his mother Lynn added.
As a nonprofit, McKee said they haven't budgeted to afford $800 for outreach like the Water Ministry.
KAPP KVEW checked the City of Pasco's Special Event's Permit website, but couldn't find any permit that costs $800.
"We could do a lot of help for $4000 for people out there who need help; not just homeless," Lynne said that's how much it would cost to hold multiple events in Pasco.
The City of Pasco does offer block grants for nonprofits like Clean Sweep.
McKee and his team still plan to set up barrels in Richland and Kennewick, in the following weeks.
"Kind puts a wrench - a kink in our gears but we serve a God who's bigger than that, he'll provide a way. In the exchange of the bottle is the conversation and that's where it's at - the conversations you have over a bottle of water it's fantastic," the mother-son duo said.
